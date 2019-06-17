See What the Cast of Downton Abbey Looks Like Now in Stunning New Movie Posters

It's been four years since Downton Abbey had its final episode, but from the looks of these new movie posters not much has changed for the Crawley family and the Downton staff.

The new posters, released on the official movie's Twitter account, features pairings of your favorite characters looking as regal as ever. The movie is set in 1927—two years after the 1925-set sixth and final season—and the Crawley family is preparing for some very big guests: the king and queen of England! Things have changed since viewers last set foot in Downton Abbey, but by just how much? You'll have to see for yourself when the movie hits theaters in September.

Below, get a look at the cast in character.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

Mrs. Patmore and Daisey

Lesley Nicol is back as Mrs. Patmore, Sophie McShera reprises her Daisy Mason character.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

The Crawleys

Hugh Bonneville is back as Robert Crawley and Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

Thomas and Andy

Robert James-Collier is back as Thomas Barrow and Michael Fox returns as Andy.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

Mr. and Mrs. Bates

Brendan Coyle is John Bates and Joanne Froggatt is Anna Bates.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

The Dowager Countess and Lady Mary

Oscar winner Maggie Smith returns as Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess, and Michelle Dockery is back as Lady Mary.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

The Pelhams

Laura Carmichael plays Lady Edith and Harry Hadden-Paton is Bertie Pelham

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

Mrs. Hughes and Mr. Carson

Phyllis Logan returns as Mrs. Hughes, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

Molesley and Baxter

Kevin Doyle plays Molesley and Raquel Cassidy returns as Baxter.

Downton Abbey

Focus Features

Henry and Tom

Matthew Goode returns as Henry Talbot, Mary's husband, and Allen Leech reprises the role of Tom Branson, the late Lady Sybil's husband.

One question: Where's Penelope Wilton as Isobel?!

Downton Abbey hits theaters on September 20.

