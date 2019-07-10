Cardi B Celebrates Kulture's Birthday: See the Cutest Photos From Her Daughter's First Year

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

Happy birthday, Kulture!

Cardi B and Offset's baby girl turned 1 on Wednesday, and the Grammy-winning rapper couldn't help but feel a little emotional on her daughter's big day.

The "Bodak Yellow" star took to Instagram around midnight and shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo enjoying a late-night sweet treat. The snapshot showed Kulture sitting next to a tray of cupcakes and rubbing a bit of frosting on her mom's face. The birthday girl—who topped off her skirt and T-shirt ensemble with a big white bow—also received a bunch of balloons.

"A little quick 12 o clock turn up," Cardi captioned the photo along with a few weary face emojis. "my baaaaaaaaaaaybeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.....Ok goodbye."

It's hard to believe it's already been a year since the recording artists welcomed their bundle of joy into the world. As fans will recall, Cardi kept her pregnancy hidden from the public for quite some time. While her admirers had suspected a baby was on the way for months, it wasn't until Cardi revealed her baby bump on Saturday Night Live that these rumored were confirmed. She announced via Instagram that her baby girl had arrived three months later.  

"She is so fun. She is so cool. Like, I love her. She's like my little best friend," Cardi told E! News in April. "She just makes the gloomiest days, like, sunshine. I love it. It's like a slice of heaven."

Watch

Cardi B Drops $100K on a Necklace For Kulture

Initially, the superstar refrained from posting pictures of her little one on social media. However, the proud parents have since shared several adorable photos with the public. In fact, Offset included his daughter in the cover art for his album Father of 4.

To look back at some of Kulture's cutest moments over the year, check out the gallery.

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

Birthday Fun

The superstar's daughter turns 1!

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

A Sweet Treat

The rapper gives her little one a bath after enjoying some cupcakes.

"We gonna turn up as soon as I get you dressed," she says.

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

On the Move

With her daughter on the move, Cardi makes sure to baby-proof her home.

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

Little Lady

Baby Kulture is growing up right before our eyes!

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

Birthday Girl

"My baby 11 months and I can't handle it," Cardi shared online. "What's wrong with me? I been emotional all day. I'm fine, I'm fine, I'm fine. I'm madly, overly in love with my child."

Cardi B, Baby, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram

Mother-Daughter Moment

On Sept. 2, Cardi took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and daughter Kulture touching hands. "I needed a girl like you. KK," Cardi captioned the sweet mother-daughter moment.

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

First Photo

The 26-year-old rapper posted the first picture of Kulture's face in December, writing alongside the photo, "My heart."

Cardi B, Kulture

Instagram

Private Jet

"I gotta fly I need a jet yea I need room for my legs , I got a baby I need some money shiieeet I need cheese for my egg ❤️ #Reebok," Cardi captioned the Instagram post.

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Instagram

Family Vacation

The Grammy winner posted a family photo on Instagram in February, writing, "PUNTA CANA ❤️ @offsetyrn KK 3 month old."

Kulture, Cardi B

Instagram

"My Beautiful Baby Girl"

"Yay, Kulture!" Cardi could be heard saying in the Instagram video. "Kulture, look at mommy! Look at mommy! Look at mamma! Pretty girl." Offset captioned the post, "My beautiful baby girl #raisingqueens."

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset

Instagram

Easter Baby

"Happy Easter from mines to yours," Cardi captioned this sweet family photo.

Cardi B, Kulture, Instagram

Instagram

In-Flight Snuggles

"Boutta blast but we missing poppa bear," the proud mama captioned her post. "What a great weekend/holiday we had. There's nothing more valuable then family time."

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Instagram

I like it

Kulture dances around to her mom's hit song "I Like It." She clearly loves it like that because she has a huge grin on her face! "KULTURE REMIX 'I LIKE IT' ALREADY PLATINUM. SO MUCH CHARACTER I LOVE HER," her dad Offset writes on Instagram.

 

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Instagram

Too early

Cardi seems a bit unamused that her baby girl wants to play and chat at 4:22 a.m. Despite the early hours, Kulture still flashes a smile.

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

TAGS/ Cardi B , Birthdays , Celeb Kids

