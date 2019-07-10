11 Trendy Fashions That Are Purrfect for Cat Lovers

by Jillian Punwar | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 3:30 AM

E-Comm: National Kitten Day, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Katy Perry

Getty Images/Instagram; E! Illustration

Happy National Kitten Day, fashion lovers!

As if you don't spoil your furry friends enough, here's an excuse to do it even more for a whole day.

Besides, who doesn't love kittens? They're small, furry, have big eyes, meow a lot and cuddle with you when no one else wants to.

According to the American Human Society, 95.6 million people in the U.S. own cats. In fact, stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry often profess their love for the four-legged friends.

"They're very dignified. They're independent," the "ME!" singer shared in an interview with Time. "They're very capable of dealing with their own life."

Hollywood as a whole also loves these little creatures so much that they're making a Cats movie!

If you are a cat lover as devoted as Taylor or Ed, your closet needs to back that up.

Take a look at some trendy pieces in our gallery below that you need in honor of this holiday.

CHAPATCHA SNEAKER, Ecomm

Ed Ellen Degeneres Chapatcha Sneaker

Spice up any outfit with a furry friend on your shoe! These adorable sneakers are perfect for the summer.

SHOP NOW: $50 on DSW

Lilii Cat Button Down, Ecomm

Paul & Joe Sister Lilii Cat Button Down

We are obsessed with this button down for cat lovers. This trendy shirt is sure to be a statement piece in your closet. 

SHOP NOW: $225 $157.50 on Shopbop

 

 

Cats Socks, Ecomm

ModCloth People I Love: Cats Socks

If cats are really your favorite people, then why don't you have these socks yet? 

SHOP NOW: $12 on ModCloth

Choupette Cotton Hat, Ecomm

Karl Lagerfeld Choupette Cotton Hat

Get ready for winter in this adorable pink cat beanie. 

SHOP NOW: $69 $41 on StyleBop

All Cats, Ecomm

Casetify All Cats Case

Keep a variety of furry friends with you at all times with this trendy cat phone case.

SHOP NOW: $45 on Casetify

OZZIE CAT SHORT SLEEVE SHIRT , Ecomm

Volcom Ozzie Cat Short Sleeve Shirt

Guys love cats too! Wear this button up with jeans or unbuttoned with a tank top for a stylish yet casual cat look.

SHOP NOW: $55 on Volcom

Cat Ears Baseball Cap, Ecomm

Forever 21 Cat Ears Baseball Cap

Protect yourself from the sun while looking purrrfect in this hat.

SHOP NOW: $14.90 $5 on Forever 21

Ketty Belt Bag, Ecomm

Paul & Sister Ketty Belt Bag

Keep things handy with this adorable cat belt bag that will make any outfit pop. 

SHOP NOW: $125 on Shopbop

Meowgical Sweater, Ecomm

Redbubble Meowgical Sweater

Cats, unicorns and rainbows? Say no more. You need this sweater if you are a cat lover.

SHOP NOW: $36 on Redbubble

Paws to Admire Hoop Earrings, Ecomm

ModCloth Paws to Admire Hoop Earrings

We never knew we needed cat earrings until now. These fun earrings with will dress up any outfit.

SHOP NOW: $12 on ModCloth

All In Cropped Wide-Leg Pants, Ecomm

ModCloth All In Cropped Wide-Leg Pants

These adorable cat pants are just what you need in your closet this summer. Wear them to work or out to lunch and show off your love for feline friends.

SHOP NOW: $69 on ModCloth

Hoping everyone has a fun and fashionable holiday! Meow.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

