11 Trendy Fashions That Are Purrfect for Cat Lovers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Kitten Day, fashion lovers!

As if you don't spoil your furry friends enough, here's an excuse to do it even more for a whole day.

Besides, who doesn't love kittens? They're small, furry, have big eyes, meow a lot and cuddle with you when no one else wants to.

According to the American Human Society, 95.6 million people in the U.S. own cats. In fact, stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry often profess their love for the four-legged friends.

"They're very dignified. They're independent," the "ME!" singer shared in an interview with Time. "They're very capable of dealing with their own life."

Hollywood as a whole also loves these little creatures so much that they're making a Cats movie!