Mi, mi, mi, meow!

It's time for James Corden, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson to get in touch with their feline side because they've been cast in an upcoming film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical, Cats, Variety has confirmed. The Late Late Show host's rep further confirmed to E! News that the star has been cast in the project.

While Swift and Corden's roles are currently unclear, according to Variety, Hudson will take on the show's classic role of Grizabella, the character responsible for the iconic ballad, "Memory." The songstress certainly has the pipes—she famously won her first Oscar for her breakout performance in the 20006 movie musical, Dreamgirls. Corden also won a Tony Award in 2012 for "Best Actor in a Play" in One Man, Two Guvnors.

According to the report, Tony Award winner and Oscar nominee Sir Ian McKellen will also star in the film.