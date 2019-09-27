Mrs. Maisel Duo Costume: How to Pull It Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

October starts next week, and we've got one thing on our minds: Halloween costumes! Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, sometimes a great show or movie comes along and calls for a duo costume that is both unique and fun to build.

Need an idea? Why not be the deliciously delightful Mrs. Maisel and Susie! For Midge, the key is to find a 1950s-inspired frock, a great retro coat and some fabulous opera gloves. For Susie, grab a classic motorcycle jacket, some suspenders and a newboy cap. Want to make it uncanny? Add a vintage-looking microphone for Midge and a plunger for Susie!

We've handpicked 13 items that will take your Mrs. Maisel duo costume to Emmy gold.