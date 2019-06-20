Teresa Giudice Fears Joe Giudice Is "Missing Out On So Much" In Their Daughters' Lives

Reality is setting in for Teresa Giudice and her four daughters as they await a decision in Joe Giudice's deportation case.

"If he gets deported, he'll never be able to go to their graduation, celebrate their birthdays, anything," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared with Bravo Insider. "He's going to be missing out on so much. The girls adore their father and no child should have to go through what my daughters are going through. They should have their daddy here."

Watching her daughters—Gia Giudice, 18; Gabriella Giudice, 15; Milania Giudice, 14; and Audriana Giudice, 10—struggle with his absence has broken Teresa's heart. "When you're a mom and your children are hurting, it just kills you so much," she said. "If I could take any of this pain away from them I wish I could."

Her RHONJ castmates are also feeling their anguish. "Joe may get deported from this country forever," Dolores Catania said. "That is so devastating. The girls expected their dad to come home after his sentence was over, so this is ripping out the rug from under their feet again."