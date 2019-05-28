Here's Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Took a "Relationship Reset Course" With Jason Tartick

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., May. 28, 2019 11:55 AM
No matter how good your romantic life may be, a relationship course may not be a bad idea.
During a brand-new episode of her PodcastOne podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed a couples activity she participated in with Jason Tartick.
"I did this relationship reset course online," she shared during Off the Vine. "I had this girl on my podcast—her name is Vienna [Pharaon]—and her and her husband are marriage, relationship, family therapists and they did this online course for relationships and Jason and I were like let's just do it."
Before you start to wonder if there may be trouble in paradise between the two, you better pump the breaks. Kaitlyn explained why it may just be a good idea.
"It's supposed to be relationship reset like if you're having troubles or whatever but it would be fun just to do it to get to know each other and know what our strengths are and our weaknesses are and the shadows we live in from our childhood," she explained. "It got into tough conversations and money and things that happen to you that can lead into how you behave in a relationship and it was so important and I learned so much and he learned so much and it's those tough conversations that will set you up for success in a marriage and in a healthy relationship."
Speaking of finances, Smart Money, Smart Kids author Rachel Cuze served as a special guest on the new episode. When discussing finances, Kaitlyn explained how helpful Jason has been with sharing knowledge and advice.
"I feel like I'm not as knowledgeable as some when it comes to finances and money and Jason—who I'm dating—he's got his MBA and he's like a financial expert," she shared. "I'm more like a creative mind and I enjoy entertaining and that's how I've made my money. I'm so lucky to have him now."
It's just one of the many sweet things Kaitlyn has said about her special man during their relationship. In fact, we decided to compile some of the couple's most thoughtful quotes about the other in our gallery below.
"Jason is the most stable human being I've ever met in my life. He is an absolute rock for me. I've never met anyone like that," Kaitlyn gushed to E! News when celebrating her new Dew scrunchies collection. "I don't even know how to put it into worlds of the kind of person he is. He's just the kind of person that your dad would hope you would marry."
Short words can be short and sweet, but their echoes are endlesss. "So grateful for you," Jason shared on Instagram one day before celebrating the romantic holiday.
When asked who is ABC's best Bachelorette of all time, Jason had no hesitation. "Undeniably my favorite Bachelorette is the one and only, the Beautiful Ms. Kaitlyn Bristowe," he shared. Awww!
"Sunsets, dancing, family bonding, good food, better company, and a few margaritas. Thank you @jason_tartick for an unforgettable week in Mexico," she gushed on Instagram when posing for an impromptu photo shoot.
"We are so open and honest and like our communication is like so mature and healthy. And we're very vulnerable. It's life-changing actually," Kaitlyn previously shared on her PodcastOne podcast titled Off the Vine.
Nashville here he comes! "We're at the next step in our relationship, where we want to grow even more and we can't do that in long distance," Jason shared on Off the Vine. "Kaitlyn and I got to a point where being across the entire country didn't make sense."
"His energy is electric," the reality star previously shared on Off the Vine when gushing about her boyfriend. "I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me. He has the same morals and values as me."
No wonder they are one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved (and strongest) couples.
