Serena Williams Shines Like the Sun in Bright Yellow Dress at 2019 Met Gala

by Lena Grossman | Mon., May. 6, 2019 2:32 PM

Serena Williams, Met Gala 2019, E! Photos

E!

Serena Williams is serving up major style at the 2019 Met Gala.

The tennis pro arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian and they both dressed to impress as part of the gala's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme.

Williams exited The Surrey hotel in New York City on Monday shining bright in a highlighter yellow dress that featured puffy sleeves and a matching train. Her stunning gown had bright pink, purple and yellow designs on them that resembled butterflies. Her beautiful dress featured a corset top and a tight bottom half of the dress that flowed out at the bottom. She wore dangling diamond earrings and her hair worn low.

She truly looks like the belle of the ball and the fashion queen in this jaw-dropping outfit.

Williams made subtle clues over the weekend as to her Monday night look's color scheme. She and Ohanian attended a pre-Met Gala dinner on Sunday night and donned a neon yellow skirt-top combo and paired it with a denim blazer. 

Photos

Most Unforgettable Met Gala Moments of All Time

The 37-year-old played a major role at the gala this year as one of the co-chairs of the event alongside Jennifer Lopez,Lady GagaHarry Styles, Anna Wintour and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele.

The star-studded list of committee members is just as impressive. Blake Lively (who never disappoints at this event), Ryan ReynoldsBradley CooperChadwick BosemanAlex RodriguezLupita Nyong'o, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are merely a few of the names comprising the 183-member committee. 

Williams has made a splash years prior at other Met Galas. In 2017, she showed off her baby bump and made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was pregnant.

The Reddit co-founder opted for a classic tux while his fiancée (at the time, now wife) wore a floor-length green halter dress that featured some embroidered jewels.

It will surely be a night to remember!

