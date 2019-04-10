Attention fashion enthusiasts, this news is for you!

It's almost that time of year, where celebrities and designers flock to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala.

It's the Super Bowl of fashion and the larger-than-life gala is right around the corner.

The extremely exclusive, star-studded event kicks off on the first Monday in May, which falls on May 6 this year. Along with its limited guest list and hand-picked co-chairs, the posh party includes a fabulous committee.

This year, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci creative director, Alessandro Michele will co-chair the ultra-luxe Met Ball with Anna Wintour. It's a power group to say the least.

Last year,Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace co-chaired the event, which was—you guessed it—epic.

As for the committee? It's comprised of 183 people, and it was revealed today that Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington with Nnamdi Asomugha, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Lena Waithe and Jennifer Lopez (who is paired with fiancé Alex Rodriguez) are part of this year's committee.