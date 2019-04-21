Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Reportedly Arrives in London as Due Date Nears

Doria Ragland has flown across the pond from Los Angeles to London as Meghan Markle's due date grows closer by the minute, multiple outlets report.

Kensington Palace shared in a statement in October that Ragland "is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."

The question remains when Meghan will give birth, but Kensington Palace said in October as part of her pregnancy announcement that the Duchess of Sussex was due "in the Spring of 2019."

The former Suits star shared a few more specifics in January when she and her husband Prince Harry were on a walkabout in Merseyside. She said at the time that she was about six months pregnant, which put her due date towards the end of April and early May.

We're getting there!

The U.K. has been immersed with royal baby fever ever since the October announcement that was made during their royal tour in Australia and the South Pacific.