20 Celebrity Couples Whose Love Fizzled Out After Attending Coachella

Can't take the heat? Get out of the desert. 

Such has been the case for some of your favorite celebrity lovebirds, whose relationships just couldn't seem to withstand the scorching temperatures of Coachella Valley. Of course, we're talking about the Coachella Arts and Music Festival, otherwise known as the destination for stars (and their significant others) throughout the month of April. 

Weekend 1 of the desert fest attracted Hollywood power couples like Kylie Jenner and Travis ScottKaty Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Cardi B and Offset. The second weekend has proven just as star-studded, which got us thinking... how have celebrity couples of Coachella's past fared once festival season wraps up?

Turns out not every duo has left Coachella unscathed. 

Check out 20 of those couples who failed to find their Coachella fairytale below: 

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Coachella 2017

Lee /Prahl / Splash News .

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd

The pop singer and R&B artist's 10-month relationship included a trip to Coachella in 2017. One year later, The Weeknd would reunite with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid

Chord Overstreet, Emma Roberts

STS/WENN.com

Chord Overstreet & Emma Roberts

The former lovebirds had a habit of breaking up and getting back together again throughout 2011 and 2012. Perhaps they got carried away during their Coachella rendezvous?

Gigi Hadid, Cody Simpson, Coachella

Melissa Hebeler/E!

Gigi Hadid & Cody Simpson

Back before the supermodel struck up a romance with Zayn Malik, she hit up Coachella with the Australian singer-songwriter in 2015.

Coachella, Taylor Swift

Roger/AKM-GSI

Taylor Swift & Calvin Harris

Remember #Bleachella? Swifties will be able to recall when the performer debuted a major hair transformation while supporting her DJ beau of a year and a half in 2016. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima, Coachella 2018

BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima

In the midst of their year-long relationship in 2018, the E! reality TV star and her model boyfriend enjoyed a weekend in the desert.

Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson

STS/WENN.com .

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson

R. Patz graced Indio, Calif. with their presence in 2013.

Halsey, G-Eazy

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Halsey & G-Eazy

The "Him & I" singers performed together in 2018, but would split for the last time in the fall. 

Zoe Kravitz, Penn Badgley

AKM-GSI

Zoe Kravitz & Penn Badgley

Long before Big Little Lies and You brought them renewed superstardom, the then-rising stars were enjoying Coachella 2012 by each other's sides. 

Coachella 2019, Former coachella couples, Sean Penn, Sienna Miller

Karl Walter/Getty Images

Sean Penn & Sienna Miller

These A-lister's rumored relationship included attending Coachella in 2008.

Coachella Festival, Fergie, Josh Duhamel

AKM-GSI

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

The pop star and actor made a date out of Coachella in 2012, which came five years before they announced their separation

Diane Kruger, Joshua Jackson, Coachella

EVGA/AKM-GSI

Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson

Throughout their 10-year relationship, which came to an end in 2016, the former lovebirds attended several Coachella festivals together. 

Paris Hilton, Chris Zylka, Coachella, 2017

Goodwin/Premiere/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka

The socialite and Coachella aficionado brought her former fiancé along for the adventure in 2017.

Hilary Duff, Mike Comrie, Coachella

Sharpshooter Images / Splash

Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie

In 2014, the former Disney darling brought her then-estranged husband to Coachella. Hilary would ultimately file for divorce one year later.

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder

STS/WENN.com

Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder

These notoriously friendly celeb exes shared a kiss for cameras during the 2012 festival.

Joe Jonas, Blanda Eggenschwiler

FameFlynet

Joe Jonas & Blanda Eggenschwiler

During their two-year romance, the Jonas Brothers frontman packed on the PDA with his model girlfriend at the 2014 fest. 

Coachella, Kylie Jenner, Tyga

Roger/AKM-GSI

Kylie Jenner & Tyga

The E! reality star and rapper enjoyed quite a few Coachella festivals together prior to their 2017 split. In fact, Kylie would first cross paths with current beau Travis Scott at Coachella that same year, and the rest is history!

Lea Michele, Coachella

London Entertainment /Splash

Lea Michele & Matthew Paetz

The Glee star attended Coachella with her former boyfriend of two years in 2015. 

Nick Viall, Vanessa Grimaldi, Coachella 2017

Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com .

Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi

Prior to going their separate ways in 2017, the Bachelor Nation duo turned out for the music festival a few months prior. 

Bella Thorne, Gregg Sulkin, Coachella

Roger / AKM-GSI

Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin

The pair called it quits in 2016, but not before taking their love to Coachella that same year. 

Coachella 2019, Former coachella couples, Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone & Chistopher Jarecki

The Clueless star and punk rocker attended Coachella in 2008. Exactly a decade later, they would split

