20 Celebrity Couples Whose Love Fizzled Out After Attending Coachella

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Apr. 20, 2019 4:00 AM
Can't take the heat? Get out of the desert.
Such has been the case for some of your favorite celebrity lovebirds, whose relationships just couldn't seem to withstand the scorching temperatures of Coachella Valley. Of course, we're talking about the Coachella Arts and Music Festival, otherwise known as the destination for stars (and their significant others) throughout the month of April.
Weekend 1 of the desert fest attracted Hollywood power couples like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, as well as Cardi B and Offset. The second weekend has proven just as star-studded, which got us thinking... how have celebrity couples of Coachella's past fared once festival season wraps up?
Turns out not every duo has left Coachella unscathed.
Check out 20 of those couples who failed to find their Coachella fairytale below:
Lee /Prahl / Splash News .
The pop singer and R&B artist's 10-month relationship included a trip to Coachella in 2017. One year later, The Weeknd would reunite with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Bella Hadid.
STS/WENN.com
The former lovebirds had a habit of breaking up and getting back together again throughout 2011 and 2012. Perhaps they got carried away during their Coachella rendezvous?
Melissa Hebeler/E!
Back before the supermodel struck up a romance with Zayn Malik, she hit up Coachella with the Australian singer-songwriter in 2015.
Article continues below
Roger/AKM-GSI
Remember #Bleachella? Swifties will be able to recall when the performer debuted a major hair transformation while supporting her DJ beau of a year and a half in 2016.
BACKGRID
In the midst of their year-long relationship in 2018, the E! reality TV star and her model boyfriend enjoyed a weekend in the desert.
STS/WENN.com .
R. Patz graced Indio, Calif. with their presence in 2013.
Article continues below
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
The "Him & I" singers performed together in 2018, but would split for the last time in the fall.
AKM-GSI
Long before Big Little Lies and You brought them renewed superstardom, the then-rising stars were enjoying Coachella 2012 by each other's sides.
Karl Walter/Getty Images
These A-lister's rumored relationship included attending Coachella in 2008.
Article continues below
AKM-GSI
The pop star and actor made a date out of Coachella in 2012, which came five years before they announced their separation.
EVGA/AKM-GSI
Throughout their 10-year relationship, which came to an end in 2016, the former lovebirds attended several Coachella festivals together.
Goodwin/Premiere/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The socialite and Coachella aficionado brought her former fiancé along for the adventure in 2017.
Article continues below
Sharpshooter Images / Splash
In 2014, the former Disney darling brought her then-estranged husband to Coachella. Hilary would ultimately file for divorce one year later.
STS/WENN.com
These notoriously friendly celeb exes shared a kiss for cameras during the 2012 festival.
FameFlynet
During their two-year romance, the Jonas Brothers frontman packed on the PDA with his model girlfriend at the 2014 fest.
Article continues below
Roger/AKM-GSI
The E! reality star and rapper enjoyed quite a few Coachella festivals together prior to their 2017 split. In fact, Kylie would first cross paths with current beau Travis Scott at Coachella that same year, and the rest is history!
London Entertainment /Splash
The Glee star attended Coachella with her former boyfriend of two years in 2015.
Joshua Blanchard for Getty for boohoo.com .
Prior to going their separate ways in 2017, the Bachelor Nation duo turned out for the music festival a few months prior.
Article continues below
Roger / AKM-GSI
The pair called it quits in 2016, but not before taking their love to Coachella that same year.
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
The Clueless star and punk rocker attended Coachella in 2008. Exactly a decade later, they would split.
Stay tuned to E! News for around-the-clock coverage of Coachella 2019!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Still to Die For: Inside the Tangled Web Around Pamela Smart That Started With the Murder of Her Husband
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?