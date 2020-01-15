by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 1:52 PM
While Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler appear to be breaking free from their relationship right now, E! News has learned that their split might not last forever.
The world was shocked to hear the news on Tuesday that the High School Musical star and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had called it quits after almost nine years together. The celebs, who first started dating in 2011, appeared to be going strong over the summer. However, in recent months, Hudgens, 31, and Butler, 28, have been spending time apart.
Hudgens has been overseas filming her new movie, The Princess Switch 2, over the past few months. Meanwhile, Butler appears to be in production on his new film, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis Presley biopic.
"They're just shooting on two different continents and it's a matter of distance," a source tells E! News of the couple's split. "There is no bad blood at all, and they have a lot of respect for each other."
Though Hudgens and Butler "are split for now" they're "going to see what happens," a second source tells E! News.
"They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another," the insider adds. "Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that's what he really wants."
It was announced over the summer that Butler had been cast as Elvis in the movie, with production set to begin in Australia in early 2020. After the casting news emerged, Hudgens took to social media to congratulate her man.
"I AMMMM OVERRRR THE F--KING MOOOOOOOOONNNNN," Hudgens wrote on Instagram in July. "I CANT WAIT SO PROUD OF MY HONEYYYYY!!!"
Days later, Butler praised Hudgens while at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
"It's hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me," Butler told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I am so inspired by her every day and I just love her to my core."
It was just weeks ago that Hudgens opened up about her relationship with Butler in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK.
"It's eight years this year – FaceTime, good communication, respect and trust [are what keep us going]," the actress shared with the outlet. "The longest we've been apart was four months. It sucks! You start hating hearing yourself say 'I miss you.' But if it's your person, you make it work."
E! News has reached out to Hudgens and Butler's reps for comment, but we've yet to receive a response.
