Josh Duhamel and Fergie are proving once again that splits don't have to get ugly.

Close to a year after the Hollywood stars announced their separation following eight years of marriage, both parties have remained on good terms and focused on co-parenting their son, Axl.

"Fergie and Josh have been in the best place since announcing their split. They get along much better now that they are apart than when they were together, and have also mastered co-parenting," a source shared with E! News exclusively. "They both split their time with Axl, but are also very accommodating to each other's schedules when they each have busy projects going on."

Our source added, "Their son comes first and they never let anything get in the way of that."

Over the weekend, the Hollywood stars came together to celebrate Axl's birthday with a themed bash. Guests dressed up as superheroes and enjoyed Coolhaus ice cream and decorations from Balloon Celebrations.