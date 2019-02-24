Oscars 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Happy Oscars Sunday!

The day is finally here, the 2019 Academy Awards begin tonight at 5 p.m. PT and we can barely contain our excitement. When it comes to the film industry and entertainment world in general, the Oscars are the biggest award show and in a few short hours it will all go down...even without a host for the first time in 30 years.

Stars from films including A Star Is Born, The Favourite, Black Panther, Green Book and more will soon be arriving at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Who will take the stage after winning the coveted Oscar trophy is still a mystery, but the nominees are all worthy of the win.

What we do know is that we are ready to see some of our favorite actresses including, Lady Gaga (up for Best Actress in a Leading Role) and Emma Stone (up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) hit the red carpet and hopefully celebrate their films and possible wins throughout the evening.