The biggest award show of the season is here and we're all in on this 2019 Academy Award red carpet scene.
Every year fans look forward to award season to see which of their favorite films, shows, actors, singers and more get honored with the industry's most exciting awards and now we're finally getting to the most beloved award show of them all...the Oscars!
While we are patiently waiting to see if Lady Gaga will win an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role or if Bohemian Rhapsody will continue its winning streak with Rami Malek getting the Best Actor in a Leading Role trophy, we are distracting ourselves with some killer fashion.
The Oscars don't start just yet, but the red carpet is open for business and stars are bringing their fashion A-game this year.
Case and point: Regina King. The If Beale Street Could Talk star was white hot in an Oscar de la Renta gown that had a little glitz at the top and showed a lot of leg, which we love.
King wasn't the only actress who caught our attention on the carpet from the moment she stepped out today. Billy Porter also look ah-mazing in a Christian Siriano velvet suit gown that made our jaws drop to the floor.
Laura Harrier, Constance Wu and Kacey Musgraves also slayed the carpet in our opinion and there is plenty more style inspiration where that came from.
Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Oscars fashion. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.
As you wait for the big show to begin—it'll run without a host for the first time in 30 years—why not let your fashionable side run free by looking at the most stylish stars from the night now?
Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below and make sure you don't miss a single award throughout the night by checking out the winners list here!
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther star made us do a double take in this black and blue sequinned blazer, black cape shirt and trouser.
Brie Larson
Captain Marvel star Brie Larson showed off her sleek figure in this sexy silver high-neck dress.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron donned a fresh brunette hairstyle as she posed in a robins egg blue gown by Dior Couture and Bvlgari snake necklace.
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan proved once again that she's a red carpet queen when she stepped out in this hot pink Valentino frock, Bvlgari jewels and Jimmy Choo heels.
Kacey Musgraves
Pretty in pink! The country singer slayed the Oscars red carpet in a tiered, tulle ballgown by Giambattista Valli.
Regina King
The Oscar-nominee sizzled in this gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown that showed off her fit figure and killer legs.
Marina de Tavira
The Roma actress was a red-hot lady in a tulle-rific J Mendel gown.
Stephan James
The If Beale Street Could Talk actor stole the show in this ETRO red velvet suit.
Laura Harrier
The BlacKkKlansman actress donned a sustainably-sourced Louis Vuitton pastel blue gown at the Academy Awards and we're not worthy.
Emilia Clarke
All hail the Queen of Dragons! Emilia Clarke shinned in this silver (with a slight purple hue) Balmain gown all night long.
Billy Porter
The Pose actor glammed it up at the 2019 Oscars in this custom Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and wow, just wow.
Constance Wu
The Crazy Rich Asians star channeled her inner Belle when she hit the carpet in this custom Versace marigold, yellow chiffon dress.
