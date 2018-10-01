Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Travels to London, Only to Be Shunned

Samantha Markle is having a "fantastic" time in London, despite being a social pariah.

The 53-year-old aspiring author visited Buckingham Palace yesterday in the hopes of possibly reconnecting with her estranged half-sister, Meghan Markle (who actually resides miles away at Kensington Palace with Prince Harry). Samantha appeared on Channel 5 Monday, where—without acknowledging the irony—Jeremy Irvine criticized her for talking about Meghan on TV.

"I've always wanted to see London, but really I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father, and hopefully get a message to my sister," Samantha said of her intentions. "Things aren't really what they seem. There's so much misperception. Hopefully we could clear up record and move forward with peaceful resolve."

Should Meghan discover she is in town, Samantha said, "I was hoping maybe we would have the chance to speak—that she would know I was here. But I don't think that's going to happen." If she were to get the chance to speak to the Duchess of Sussex, Samantha said she would tell her half-sibling it's "water under the bridge" and recognize their issues spiraled "out of control."

So, what's Samantha's biggest grievance against the former Suits star?

"I think everybody was hurt at not being included or invited to the wedding," she said. "But I felt as though it could have all been nipped in the bud had everyone been included and we all agreed to move forward with positive resolve, and the hurt feelings wouldn't have snowballed." Addressing her sister directly, she said, "Believe it or not, it doesn't mean we love you any less."

Samantha then apologized to Meghan, saying, "I wish things could be different."