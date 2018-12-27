New Year's Eve might not play out like the movies this year (or maybe it will), but that doesn't mean movies shouldn't be on your mind as 2018 comes to a close.

With so many major blockbusters stealing the show this year, it's hard to fathom how 2019's upcoming flicks can beat them or outshine them in any way. Think about it, Black Panther came out in 2018...need we say more?

In addition to this killer Marvel film there were a ton of other box office hits that premiered this year and we're still talking about a ton of them.

From early 2018 releases like Black Panther, which hit theaters in February, to brand new releases like Mary Poppins Returns, which has only been playing for a week, this year packed quite the punch when it came to amazing stories being told through film.