Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 10:30 AM
Netflix
What a year it's been in TV, specifically for Netflix. The streaming platform released no fewer than 32,129 original shows and movies. And y'all ate them up.
According to the streaming platform, 50 percent of viewers rewatched The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Roxanne Roxanne was also tops when it came to flicks to stream.
In terms of talent, you really fell for Netflix's stars. According to Netflix, the Fab Five of Queer Eye—Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk—received the largest percent growth in Instagram following since January. And yes, Queer Eye only debuted in 2018.
Lana Condor from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, several Elite stars, Noah Centineo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka, Hannah Gadsby thanks to her breakout hit Nanette, and Joey King also received a mass of new followers.
When it comes to TV shows, the tops based on US viewing data, released between January 1 and November 28, 2018 with the highest average watch time per viewing session, include On My Block, Making a Murderer season two, 13 Reasons Why season two and Bodyguard.
See the full list in the graphic below.
Netflix
Any binge show surprise you? Tell us on Twitter.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
