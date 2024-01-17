Barack and Michelle Obama's Love Story Isn't What You Think—It's Even Better

Watch : Michelle Obama Talks Parenting: "I Didn't Mess Them Up"

If behind every great man there's an even greater woman, reserve all the superlatives for Michelle Obama.

Though the former first lady would probably implore you to take it down a notch.

Since leaving the White House, Michelle has made it clear many times over that she and her husband, former President Barack Obama, are at the end of the day only a couple of human beings doing the best they can. Which may have come as a shock to the millions who put them on a pedestal, not just individually but as a unit, as the end-all and be-all of what marriage should look like.

Or at least as one of the most admired couples to ever call 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. home.

"We've made a lot of mistakes, we've gotten it wrong," Michelle, who's celebrating her 60th birthday Jan. 17, said on a recent episode of Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast. "And after 31 years, we're getting better at it. And it gets better and better and better."