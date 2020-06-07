Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have inspired not only students, but everyone tuning into the "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many high school and college students have had to adjust their graduation plans. But the former President and First Lady made YouTube's live-streaming ceremony one to remember.

On Sunday, June 7, the Obamas gave people a sense of hope during their moving commencement speeches. The dynamic duo each shared individual messages, as well as one together, in order to encourage, empower and uplift those graduating this year.

"Hello everybody and congratulations to the class of 2020," Barack began his joint speech with his wife in a pre-taped recording.

"It's a huge day for all of you," Michelle said. "We couldn't be more excited to be celebrating with you today... Now while you might not get the experience of sweating under your cap and gown under the hot sun, get embarrassed by your family yelling out your name when you walk across the stage, you still have all those people with you today."