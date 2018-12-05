Michelle Obama's Book Tour Includes a FLOTUS-Level Wardrobe

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Dec. 5, 2018 9:48 AM
Although Michelle Obama has left her FLOTUS title in the past, she's maintaining her feminine and sophisticated style.
In honor of the release of her book, Becoming, Barack Obama's better half has been traveling across the country giving surprisingly relatable advice, promoting her new work and sharing epic looks from her well-managed wardrobe. She may not be in a public office, but her style, which she and stylist Meredith Koop carefully curated during her time in the White House, has remained the same with clean lines and classic silhouettes at the forefront.
"I never expected to be someone who hired others to maintain my image, and at first the idea was discomfiting," she stated in her book. "But I quickly found out a truth that no one talks about: Today, virtually every woman in public life—politicians, celebrities, you name it—has some version of Meredith, Johnny, and Carl"—her glam team—"It's all but a requirement, a built-in fee for our societal double standard."
While her style may have stemmed from a need and double standard, her resulting style is universally appealing. Power suits, elevated denim styles, pretty pumps—if you want to look amazing and command respect, Mrs. Obama's closet is the perfect place to start.
Check out the best looks from her book tour below!
Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
In Philadelphia, Michelle Obama opted for a bold, red suit with flared trousers.
Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
The lawyer went for a monochromatic look from Akris with grey pumps.
TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Adding a little sparkle to her wardrobe, Michelle opted for an off-shoulder top featuring crystals and loose-hanging pants.
Article continues below
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
The former FLOTUS opts for a suit, complete by the Safiyaa Greta Pinstripe Jacket and Dankia High-Waister Pinstripe Trousers.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
White just may be Michelle's color. For an conversation with Tracee Ellis Ross in Inglewood, California, she went for a long, white suit jacket and matching wide-leg pants.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
In Washington, Mrs. Obama kept it classic with a black suit, but added a feminine flair with hanging crystal details on on shoulder.
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?