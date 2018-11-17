If behind every great man there's an even greater woman, what sort of superlative should be reserved for Michelle Obama?

Well, the former first lady might implore you to turn it down a notch, for starters.

Kicking off a cross-country book tour this past week in support of her new memoir, Becoming, Obama has made it clear that she and her husband of 26 years, former President Barack Obama, are at the end of the day only a couple of humans doing the best they can—which has probably come as a shock to the millions who've put them on a pedestal, not just individually but as a unit, the end-all and be-all of what marriage should look like.

Or at least as the best darn couple to ever live in the White House.