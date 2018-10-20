Kelly Clarkson hasn't always had the easiest time in love.

In fact, for a good chunk of the OG American Idol's recording career, her unlucky-in-love history had been the thing that defined her. With hit singles like "Since U Been Gone," "Behind These Hazel Eyes," "Already Gone," and "Mr. Know It All," it was clear that Clarkson had been through it more than once and she earned her title as pop music's most relatable diva for the way she put it all out there. After all, misery loves company.

But all that changed when Brandon Blackstock came into her life.

Of course, the path to romance for the pair, celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 20, wasn't immediately clear. After all, the talent manager, son of Clarkson's own manager Narvel Blackstock and former stepson of Reba McEntire, was married with two children when their paths first crossed in 2006. But patience won out and when their paths crossed yet again six years later, it was full steam ahead. And in finding Blackstock and raising their blended family—the happy couple have two adorable children of their own, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, while Clarkson plays the role of doting stepmother to Blackstock's son and daughter from his prior marriage—the "Love So Soft" singer has become a beacon of hope for the rest of us hoping to turn our love lives around and come out on top.

Here's how she did it.