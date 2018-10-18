Eight Times Meghan Markle Proved She's No Pampered Princess

Back in May, when Meghan Markle stepped inside the flower-lined nave of St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Berkshire residence, Windsor Castle, she was a retired actress with L.A. roots and a Toronto address.

An hour later, when she made her way out with new husband Prince Harry at her side, she was a fully-fledged member of the British monarch, with a shiny new title—the Duchess of Sussex—and an actual horse-drawn carriage to boot. But she held no airs about her presto change transformation into a royal and precisely what that meant for her future.

Take for instance, the exchange she had with longtime pal and Dior Beauty brand ambassador Daniel Martin as he applied neutral shadows to her lids and crafted the perfect pale pink lip to ensure she was ready for the bountiful cameras that awaited her in Windsor.