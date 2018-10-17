Meghan Markle Sweetly Holds Prince Harry's Umbrella in the Rain

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 17, 2018 7:45 AM

A couple that braves the rain together stays together!

We'd argue the old adage could use our update after seeing Prince Harryand Meghan Markle withstand rainy skies together in Dubbo, Australia on Wednesday during the second day of their royal tour. 

The duke and duchess, who are expecting their first child in the spring, turned the soggy outing into an unexpectedly romantic setting as they huddled together under an umbrella in Victoria Park. There, they avidly watched Aboriginal dances together while adorably clinging to each other.

Perhaps their love brought good luck to the area as the region has been experiencing a drought. "I know that life has not been easy. You have just lived through two years of drought," Harry said in a speech during the picnic. "And despite recent welcome rain, it's going to take a lot more, and a long time, to recover."

Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2018 Royal Invictus Tour

While Harry delivered his speech, his famous wife gave him a hand by holding his umbrella for him—a move that immediately caught fans' attention. 

"Taking care of her man," one fan wrote of the picture on social media. "The love these two share is so amazing it just makes our hearts skip a beat," another fan said. 
 
Well, prepare for your heart to skip a few more beats while checking out E!'s photo gallery of their rainy romance below: 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

All Smiles

The rain didn't put a damper on the royals' visit as they smiled watching a performance in the park. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

The American star gave her husband a hand by holding his umbrella up while he delivered a speech. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Huddling With Harry

The couple shared some subtle PDA as they shared an umbrella in the rain. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Together Forever

Spotted: soon-to-be parents!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Shelter in the Storm

Even in the rain, this couple is picture perfect. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Rain

Ian Vogler/PA Wire

The Look of Love

Seeing the way these two look at each other instantly melts our hearts. 

Talk about a power couple!

