Selena Gomez is the most-followed person on Instagram, which no doubt helped her become a finalist for the Social Celebrity of 2018 category at the E! People's Choice Awards.

The 26-year-old triple threat shares the perfect mix of fun snapshots with her friends, political posts, and deeply personal updates about her health online making her a serious fan favorite to follow.

We especially love that Gomez is never afraid to be real with her fans no matter what is happening in her life.

With over 144 million followers, the "Same Old Love" singer also knows when she needs to take a break from the social media spotlight and live in the moment.

In fact, she did that a little earlier this year before it was revealed that she had suffered another health setback and would be entering a mental health treatment facility.