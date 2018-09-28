DJ Snake recruited some A-list talent for his new single, "Taki Taki."

The hitmaker teamed up with Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna for the track, which was released overnight. "It's very Spanish. It's very like a Spanish vibe. As soon as I heard it, I was like, 'I want to get on it,'" Cardi B said in Billboard's Instagram Stories Thursday. "Then I found out Selena Gomez was going to be on it, and I'm like, 'Oh, s--t!' I knew it was going to be a hit."

In an exclusive interview conducted on the set of the music video, DJ Snake explained to Billboard, "I wanted to make a reggaetón, club record, you know? So, I sent it to Ozuna and he crushed it; I'm a big fan of Ozuna. He crushed it! And then I wanted more females on the record—and Spanish-speaking, you know? Two queens right here. That's what I wanted to do, and they blessed me with this greatness and dope energy. Selena and Cardi is a great combo."