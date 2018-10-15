How Samantha Markle Feels About Meghan Markle's Pregnancy

Samantha Markle wants to let bygones be bygones and focus on the new royal baby instead.

On Monday, Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry were expecting their first child together while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled around Sydney, Australia for their first royal tour as a married couple. According to the palace statement, Meghan and Prince Harry are "delighted" and "very pleased" about the news. As it turns out, so is Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, and her sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha discussed her sister's pregnancy with The Sun and disclosed how she and her dad feel and what they hope will happen in the future. Samantha told the publication, "It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear. I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive."

Kensington Palace also announced that Meghan's mom Doria Ragland "is very happy about this lovely news, and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild."