by Lena Grossman | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 6:47 PM
Cardi B is one proud mama.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper stopped by to chat with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi at the Harper's Bazaar Icons New York Fashion Week event on Friday night just moments before her contentious fight with Nicki Minaj broke out. Cardi told E! News that she's "back in the normal world" and "doing the things I used to do."
But being back in the "normal world" also means time away from her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. "I feel like, ah, I just wanna get home to my baby," she said. "She's so cute. I love her."
Minaj also chatted with E! News before walking into the Icons event. The "Anaconda" rapper arrived in a strapless tiger print dress and told E! News she has some "really fly looks planned for this week."
Having Cardi rave about Kulture felt like a foreshadow to the events that occurred just moments later.
The fight broke out after Minaj allegedly said something about Cardi's daughter. One video captured the "I Like It" rapper screaming, "Bitch come here!" to her rival. Cardi even threw her red high heel shoe at Minaj, who didn't flinch at all.
Later that night, Cardi B typed a lengthy statement on Instagram expressing her frustration. She did not, however, mention Minaj by name. The target was pretty clear, though. She wrote, "I've let a lot of s--t slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f--k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f--kin with them!! I let you talk big s--t about me!!"
The note also goes on to insinuate that Cardi's irritation is not an isolated incident. "I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!" she wrote.
Cardi added, "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f--kin off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f--k with my success!!!!"
Not long after Cardi and Minaj's arrivals, the two engaged in an altercation that resulted in Cardi getting escorted out of the party with a large welt over her left eye. An eyewitness told E! News what exactly occurred between the two rappers. "It was so fast! I heard someone screaming—everyone recognized Cardi's voice—people either got out of the way or took out their phones and started filming. Nicki was surrounded by a bunch of guards and barely even looked at her," they said. "Next thing you know, shoes were flying and Cardi was on her way out."
E! News briefly spoke with Minaj at another NYFW event post-fight. Minaj told E! News she's been doing "amaaaaaazing" since Friday. Some of her activities in the interim include blasting her alleged Cardi B diss track "Hard White."
On Monday, the "Barbie Tingz" rapper spoke out on her radio show Queen where she discussed the events that transpired and how she's feeling about it. "The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon people," she revealed on the radio. "The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion, I will never forget. I was mortified."
Minaj explained that she felt she didn't need to defend herself because she's "an ill ass bitch."
Jason Kempin/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Later on in her three-hour talk show, Minaj asserted she would never engage in backseat parenting. "I would never discuss anyone's child," she said. "I don't care about anyone's parenting. I don't give a s--t...I just want to let the world know that Onika Tanya Maraj would never, has never and will never speak ill of anyone's child. I am not a clown."
The "Chun-Li" rapper had an I-told-you-so moment on the radio as well. "I told you this to your face. I said you gotta get thick skin baby girl. People are gonna say the most horrendous things about you," she mentioned.
Minaj then called for getting Cardi some help. More specifically, an intervention. She exclaimed on the radio, "This is not funny and this is not about attacking. This is about get this woman some f--king help. This woman is at the best stage in her career and she's out here throwing bottles and throwing shoes? Who the f--k is going to give her a f--king intervention?"
She later said, "I have to defend myself and let people know these lies are ridiculous."
Cardi has remained relatively silent on social media in the hours following Minaj's radio show. She did, however, upload a video on Instagram today from Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II concert of the crowd singing "Bodak Yellow" extremely loud before the show. She started recording around the lyrics, "Said little bitch, you can't f--k with me / If you wanted to / These expensive, these is red bottoms / These is bloody shoes."
