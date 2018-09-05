The Truth About Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Friendship

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez go way, way back.

As in, for most of their lives.

Born within a month of each other in 1992, they first joined forces 10 years later on Barney & Friends, Lovato as "Angela" and Gomez as "Gianna" as they and a few of their peers sang, cooperated, used their imagination and otherwise looked enthused by a talking plush purple dinosaur. They even have regional similarities, both having grown up in Texas, Lovato in Dallas and Gomez in Grand Prairie.

But their enduring friendship is more than just a legacy connection, intact thanks primarily to nostalgia and the occasional red carpet reunion.

The 10-year-olds were, needless to say, cute as buttons, but it was impossible to guess that both would turn out to be defining stars of their generation, young women whose fans looked to not just for entertainment and fashion inspiration, but also as guides to lead them through the wilderness that is figuring out love, self-esteem, body image, standing up to bullies, addiction, depression and other aspects of growing up that can seem insurmountable.

Both Gomez and Lovato have risen to great heights and stumbled along the way. Both have sought treatment when their respective issues were in danger of winning. They haven't always been there for each other, no more than any two non-celebrity friends whose paths have diverged don't always know what's going on behind the other's scenes.

Their bond endures, however, because, simply, they get each other.