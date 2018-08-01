Jason Momoa may have burst into our consciousness playing a forbidding, ruthless, shirt-averse warrior on Game of Thrones, but in real life...

Unlike Khal Drogo, Momoa was already a fully domesticated family man, dedicated to the lady in his life and their children, no taming necessary. Though he still tends to skip the shirt on occasion.

But such is the way for the actor, who hails from Honolulu and whose first major TV role was on Baywatch. Seriously, what's a "shirt"?

"It's more comfortable for me," Momoa quipped to E! News at Comic-Con last month.

And though his lack of availability might have crushed a few GoT fans who thought they were discovering some new untapped source of hopes and dreams, the reality is so aw-worthy, the disappointment proved fleeting. Momoa, who's celebrating his 39th birthday Wednesday, has been happily squared away with Lisa Bonet since 2005—and their love story, while under the radar for years, is epic. Sun and stars, moon of my life, the whole production.