Aquaman Jason Momoa Emerges From the Sea to Crash Couple's Wedding

Jason Momoa left his throne in Atlantis to crash a couple's wedding.

The Aquaman star made an impromptu appearance at the photo shoot for Katie Meyers beach side wedding on Thursday. "We were taking our wedding photos after the ceremony out on the rocks and Jason Momoa and some of his family and some friends just all walked out on the beach," Meyers tells E! News. "They were shouting congratulations to us and they were super calm and super chill."

Katie's wedding planner Carina Cooper adds, "It was totally unplanned and spontaneous!"

The couple tried to keep their cool about being in the presence of the Aquaman star, but the newlywed's photographer intervened on their behalf and asked Jason to photobomb the pair's wedding photos. "He happily agreed to photobomb them! There just happened to be a kid on the beach nearby with that trident (in the pic) and Jason asked to borrow it. So he took the trident and went behind the couple in their picture and pretended to be a sasquatch," Carina shares.