The Public Tragedy of the Extremely Private Jacqueline Kennedy

The young woman who would become Jacqueline Kennedy, and then Jackie O., wasn't raised to wear her heart on her sleeve.

Jacqueline Bouvier was raised to grin and bear it. Even when her husband's mistress called.

The impeccably bred and accomplished eldest daughter of a socialite mother and a womanizing, alcoholic stockbroker father whom she adored learned at an early age that poise and turning the other cheek could help take the edge off of life's misfortunes. She couldn't help but attract attention, yet circumstances naturally made her extremely distrustful of the press.

Jackie, who would have been 94 on July 28, spent most of her life after leaving the White House both acknowledging the feeding frenzy and trying to protect her family from it. She was known for dropping friends who talked openly about their private time with the Kennedys or otherwise betrayed her trust, and she's said to have burned most of her personal letters in the weeks before her death.