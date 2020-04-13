Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the Kennedy family has mourned the loss of two beloved family members together while apart.

Following the tragic deaths of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean and her 8-year-old son, Gideon, earlier this month, their relatives celebrated them with a memorial service held via Zoom on Saturday.

"Saturday's service was heart-wrenching in every way, but also was beautiful as we celebrated the love of these two extraordinary lives. There was a lot of sharing. Thousands of loved ones, friends and friends, joined the service via Zoom," Alan Fleischmann, the former chief of staff for Maeve's mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who remains very close to the family, said in a statement.

"The family came together along with friend—of all ages—and from across the globe. The service and the number of attendees is a testimony of the enduring love and loss that is Maeve and Gideon. The service captured their enduring vitality and vividness."

The 40-year-old mom of three was described by Fleischmann as "purpose-driven. She fought for things and challenged people, always in a positive and caring way. Some people are positive but have little impact; Maeve impacted everyone and everything around her."