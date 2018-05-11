It was ladies night for this star-studded group.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Coxand Ellen DeGeneresheaded out on the town Thursday night for a gal pal dinner at Los Angeles hot spot, Craig's. The Friends co-stars and the daytime talk show host were all spotted leaving the restaurant. Despite their famous faces, they kept a low-profile in laid-back black ensembles.

The Yellow Birds actress and comedian were also spotted at Portia De Rossi's launch party for her new art company, General Public. de Rossi also joined the ladies for dinner.

According to a source, they were seated in the back corner of the restaurant, where they could dine with privacy. The wine was flowing and several dishes were brought out.

"Jen and Courteney were catching up, and were both very talkative," the source described, noting Aniston seemed to be in a great mood. "She seemed really happy to be with Courteney and catch up. Everyone was in good spirits," the insider added. "Ellen was the life of the party once she arrived. The girls were really excited to see her, and she brought excitement to their dinner. The girls were laughing the entire night."