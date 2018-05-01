From the moment Jessica Simpson became a mummy, life would never be the same.

And not only because right after she gave birth to her first child Forbes also estimated her net worth to be roughly $100 million.

"Motherhood is the best thing I've ever experienced—and the most challenging," Simpson told People in January 2013. At the time, daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson was less than a year old and the singer and reality-TV star turned fashion mogul was already expecting her second child with then-fiancé Eric Johnson. ("We've had two different wedding dates, but he keeps knocking me up," Simpson quipped on the Tonight Show.)

"It is the sexiest thing in the world to watch how he handles [Maxwell]," Simpson said about her partner in parenthood. "We're both learning together, but it's fun because we both get to grow in our relationship together."

Talking about her jam-packed schedule, which at the time also included being a judge on Fashion Star, she continued, "I get really sad if I don't get to see [my daughter]. And then when Maxwell sees me, she just stares at me and touches my face. I can tell she missed me. That breaks my heart."