Jessica Simpson Expecting Baby No. 3 With Eric Johnson

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 18, 2018 7:35 AM

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson, Instagram

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

There's another little one on the way for Jessica Simpson!

The star confirmed on social media that she and her husband of four years Eric Johnson are expecting their third child. It was double the surprise announcement as she also revealed the sex of the baby. Drumroll please! It's a...girl.

"SURPRISE..." the fashion mogul wrote online. "This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

She also shared photos of her two children, 6-year-old daughter Drew and 5-year-old son Ace, helping with the reveal by holding up jumbo-sized balloons containing smaller pink ones. 

Jessica Simpson's Family Album

The couple's announcement also falls on the heels of Johnson's 39th birthday on Saturday, which Simpson fittingly celebrated online with a snap of her husband holding their two children as babies. "Happy Birthday to my very best friend, Daddy to my babies, and Husband of Mine," she wrote to him on Instagram. "I love you, forever."

Simpson gave birth to their firstborn back in 2012 and Ace's arrival followed a year later. After getting engaged in 2010, she and Johnson tied the knot in July 2014. 

And now, life is about to get even sweeter for this soon-to-be family of five!

 

Congratulations to the expectant parents!

