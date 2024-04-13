How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Took Their Super-Public Love Off the Radar

Watch : Gwen Stefani Addresses Blake Shelton Divorce Rumors

You can't be the flavor of the month every month.

And so Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton—who started dating in such a public fashion and seemed so in love that skeptics assumed the whole thing had to be fake—toned it down.

And then, reader, a few years later they got married and lived happily every after.

Not that anything is ever so easy, even for the queen of their very un-tragic kingdom.

"In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what's happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen," Stefani told NYLON recently, "I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid."

Hence the inspiration behind her latest duet with Shelton, "Purple Irises."

Yet the song is ultimately hopeful and romantic for a reason: "The truth is I am in love with my best friend," the 54-year-old explained, "and all this s--t I'm thinking of in my brain, that's all it is—I'm overthinking."

And speaking of overthinking...