How David and Victoria Beckham's Marriage Survived and Thrived After Scandal

Watch : Victoria Beckham BREAKS SILENCE on David Beckham Cheating Rumors

When Victoria Beckham met David Beckham more than 25 years ago, it was just one of those inevitable things.

While in their respective corners she was one-fifth of pop sensation the Spice Girls and he was an up-and-coming Manchester United midfielder, together they became Posh and Becks, the U.K.'s most glamorous couple. They quickly transcended the confines of regional fame and turned into a full-on global sensation, paparazzi snapping away wherever they went, in good times and bad.

And the times got particularly bad for a spell.

"I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty," David says in the new Netflix docuseries Beckham, reflecting on explosive 2004 cheating allegations that he adamantly denied but which still threatened to relegate his marriage to divorce court. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters. And at that time, we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for."'