Brooklyn Beckham Marries Nicola Peltz in Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Cutest Moments

Brooklyn Beckham is a married man.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz on Saturday, April 9 at her family's multi-million dollar property in Palm Beach, Fla., a source confirmed to E! News.

In addition to their family, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay were among the A-List attendees.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, got engaged back in July 2020 and made the announcement on Instagram with a photo showing Nicola's stunning diamond ring, taken by Brooklyn's sister Harper Beckham, now 10.

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," the bride-to-be wrote in a message to her future husband on her Instagram at the time. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic."