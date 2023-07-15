Summer of '69: When Charles Manson Scared the Hell Out of Hollywood

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

On Aug. 8, 1969, Sharon Tate was a beautiful, B-movie actress best known for The Fearless Vampire Killers, Valley of the Dolls and a handful of episodes of The Beverly Hillbillies.

On Aug. 9, 1969, Charles Manson turned her into the biggest star in Hollywood.

By a horrible twist of much-documented fate, the 26-year-old starlet became the most famous victim of the so-called "Manson Family" when several followers of the manipulative, magnetic cult leader murdered almost everyone they found at 10050 Cielo Drive, a sprawling but isolated property tucked into a hillside in Los Angeles' Benedict Canyon.

Tate and her husband, Rosemary's Baby director Roman Polanski, were renting the property from talent manager Rudi Altobelli for $1,200 a month. Manson, a musician who aspired to worldwide stardom, had been to the house before, when it was temporarily occupied by record producer Terry Melcher, his girlfriend Candice Bergen, who had put up the Christmas lights that were still decorating a fence on the property, and musician Mark Lindsay.