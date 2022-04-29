Yes, The Godfather Author Really Fought With Frank Sinatra in a Restaurant

Watch : The Offer Stars Detail True Tussle Behind Making The Godfather

Frank Sinatra did not get a kick out of The Godfather.

This was made abundantly clear in the first episode of Paramount+'s The Offer, which debuted April 28 and takes a dramatized look at the making of the iconic film.

We're, of course, referring to the scene where Godfather author Mario Puzo (Patrick Gallo) introduced himself to Ol' Blue Eyes (Frank John Hughes) at celebrity hotspot Chasen's, only to be met with hostility over the similarities between himself and Puzo's mob-adjacent character Johnny Fontane. In a surprising turn of events, Puzo did not back down, as he attempted to stab the Hollywood icon with a fork.

What's even wilder? This scene is based on a real encounter between Puzo and Sinatra.

While Puzo noted—in a New York magazine essay from 1972—that things never got physical between himself and Sinatra, he did claim that the singer shouted "abuse" at him over the character. Pretty juicy, right? So, you can understand why creator Michael Tolkin felt the need to include this scene in the series.

And the actor who plays Puzo couldn't be more grateful about the on-camera altercation, describing the moment as "a great scene" to E! News.