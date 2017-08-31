The "Die a Happy Man" singer—a song written for Akins—and his wife adopted a daughter from Uganda in 2017. Willa Gray Akins became an older sister not long after that when her new mom gave birth to a baby girl , Ada James Akins , in August.

The adorable pair met in the first grade and dated in high school, staying friends throughout adulthood. Their five-year wedding anniversary is coming up this October, and their family of two has quickly grown into a family of four.

Pay close attention to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins because they are the definition of #couplegoals.

John Shearer/Getty Images Breathtaking in Black In January, the "Marry Me" singer planted a kiss on his wife's cheek at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The adorable couple couldn't stop gushing about their two daughters the entire night. Talk about fam goals!

Kailey Dickerson Festive Family Christmas cuties! Akins posted an adorable pic of her family and two dogs in matching PJs for the holidays writing, "What a year we've had, my goodness hahah. Thanking Jesus for it all. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Instagram Picture Perfect In October, the family of four celebrated Rhett and Akins' five-year wedding anniversary. The singer posted the happy pic to Instagram writing, "5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman. A lot has changed since our last anniversary. We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have. Love you baby! Here's to so many more. You + me."

Article continues below

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Sparkles and Smiles Looking absolutely stunning in a shimmery gown, Akins showed off her baby bump with her beau during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev. We can't get enough of this cute couple!

Instagram Concert Kisses Sharing kisses at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich., the nurse gushed about her hubby's performance on Instagram writing, "NEVER been more proud watching you on stage than I was tonight babe. you're the coolest, you really are—like even when I tell you 'you're not as cool as you think you are...', you actually totally are."

Instagram Celebrative Selfie In 2016, the 26-year-olds took to Instagram to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary with millions of their followers. Rhett captioned his photo, "4 years @laur_akins seriously?! It's gone by so fast. Love you so much!! Happy anniversary babe," and Akins captioned a similar selfie, "little piece of heaven."

Article continues below

Rick Diamond/Getty Images Laughs and Love The philanthropic sweethearts couldn't stop smiling as they spoke during Thomas Rhett's Charity Event for 147 Million Orphans at The Old School Nashville, Tenn.

Instagram Tennessee Two An Atlanta Falcons fan at heart, the country singer put aside his differences to support the Tennessee Volunteers with his Tennessee-born wife. He posted a pic of two on Instagram writing, "I married into this @laur_akins it does pain me, but it's all good."

Instagram Fun in the Sun Thomas Rhett and Lauren spent a relaxing vacation on the beach while awaiting the arrival of their second child. "Can't believe we will have a new born not too long from now," the singer wrote. "36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show."

Article continues below

Instagram Family of Four(th) This adorable and patriotic photo was taken while Lauren was pregnant with their second child, quickly transforming their family of three to a family of four. She took the time to be thankful for their family dynamic, writing, "Georgia boy, Tennessee girl, Uganda cutie pie = our new all American family."

Instagram Full of Firsts "Thankful for this baby daddy of mine who loves me and Willa Gray so well," Lauren wrote as a tribute to Thomas Rhett on his first Father's Day. Just two months later, she gave birth to their second child, Ada James Akins.

Instagram Double Trouble "How else do you celebrate a new single release on your birthday with your pregnant wife while in Vegas?" Thomas Rhett asked in March while holding a double-double cheeseburger from In-N-Out. The couple looked adorable as he wore an eye-catching birthday suit.

Article continues below

Instagram Ready for Takeoff Who better to have by your side than your beautiful wife? The two were headed to the Grammys in February 2017, and Lauren fell asleep on her husband's shoulder as they flew there.

Instagram #TBT In January, Thomas Rhett posted a photo to when the couple had just gotten married. His hair made him almost unrecognizable as it fell into a messy swoop—or, as he called it, "frat hair."

Instagram Good Morning Sunshines! Nothing is cuter than a fresh face in the morning, and here are two. The love between them is almost palpable as they shared some time off together.

Article continues below

Instagram 1...2...3...Flex! Talk about couple goals. The fun pair posed on the beach during the summer of 2016.

Instagram Inseparable Thomas Rhett posted the most adorable photo of himself and his wife before she headed off to Africa with the organization 147 Million Orphans. Just so we're all up to speed: they're in love, they're adorable and they're charitable. Does it get any better?

Instagram Sugar Rush Movie dates are underrated. The cute couple went to see a "chick flick" with tons and tons of unhealthy snacks. Always living their best lives.

Article continues below

Instagram Graffiti Kisses The beautiful couple took the time to be tourists while visiting Austin and posed in front of some well-placed graffiti. They shared a kiss under the wall that read, "I love you so much."

Instagram I Love (fl)U Find yourself someone who wants to take pictures of you, even when you're at your worst. "When bae is sick," Thomas wrote as a caption to accompany the photo of his under-the-weather wife.

Instagram High School Sweethearts The pair actually met when they were kids and dated briefly in high school, while remaining friends. Thomas Rhett posted a photo from their high school graduation as he sported some...interesting shades.

Article continues below

Instagram Sophomore Lovin’ Thomas Rhett shared a photo of the couple from when they were in 10th grade. Who knew they would end up married with two beautiful children years later?