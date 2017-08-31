Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Are in the Running for Cutest Couple Ever

by Zana Najjar | Thu., Aug. 31, 2017 10:58 AM

Thomas Rhett, Twitter

Twitter

Pay close attention to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins because they are the definition of #couplegoals.

The adorable pair met in the first grade and dated in high school, staying friends throughout adulthood. Their five-year wedding anniversary is coming up this October, and their family of two has quickly grown into a family of four.

The "Die a Happy Man" singer—a song written for Akins—and his wife adopted a daughter from Uganda in 2017. Willa Gray Akins became an older sister not long after that when her new mom gave birth to a baby girl, Ada James Akins, in August.

Read

Thomas Rhett's New Song May Be His Most Personal Yet

Check out the couple's cutest moments below:

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, 2018 Grammy Awards

John Shearer/Getty Images

Breathtaking in Black

In January, the "Marry Me" singer planted a kiss on his wife's cheek at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The adorable couple couldn't stop gushing about their two daughters the entire night. Talk about fam goals!

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Christmas Cards

Kailey Dickerson

Festive Family

Christmas cuties! Akins posted an adorable pic of her family and two dogs in matching PJs for the holidays writing, "What a year we've had, my goodness hahah. Thanking Jesus for it all. Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Picture Perfect

In October, the family of four celebrated Rhett and Akins' five-year wedding anniversary. The singer posted the happy pic to Instagram writing, "5 years of marriage with this beautiful woman. A lot has changed since our last anniversary. We have cried a little but have laughed and loved harder than we ever have. Love you baby! Here's to so many more. You + me."

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sparkles and Smiles

Looking absolutely stunning in a shimmery gown, Akins showed off her baby bump with her beau during the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev. We can't get enough of this cute couple!

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Instagram

Concert Kisses

Sharing kisses at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich., the nurse gushed about her hubby's performance on Instagram writing, "NEVER been more proud watching you on stage than I was tonight babe. you're the coolest, you really are—like even when I tell you 'you're not as cool as you think you are...', you actually totally are."

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Instagram

Celebrative Selfie

In 2016, the 26-year-olds took to Instagram to celebrate their four-year wedding anniversary with millions of their followers. Rhett captioned his photo, "4 years @laur_akins seriously?! It's gone by so fast. Love you so much!! Happy anniversary babe," and Akins captioned a similar selfie, "little piece of heaven."

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Laughs and Love

The philanthropic sweethearts couldn't stop smiling as they spoke during Thomas Rhett's Charity Event for 147 Million Orphans at The Old School Nashville, Tenn.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, Instagram

Instagram

Tennessee Two

An Atlanta Falcons fan at heart, the country singer put aside his differences to support the Tennessee Volunteers with his Tennessee-born wife. He posted a pic of two on Instagram writing, "I married into this @laur_akins it does pain me, but it's all good."

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Fun in the Sun

Thomas Rhett and Lauren spent a relaxing vacation on the beach while awaiting the arrival of their second child. "Can't believe we will have a new born not too long from now," the singer wrote. "36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show."

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Family of Four(th)

This adorable and patriotic photo was taken while Lauren was pregnant with their second child, quickly transforming their family of three to a family of four. She took the time to be thankful for their family dynamic, writing, "Georgia boy, Tennessee girl, Uganda cutie pie = our new all American family."  

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Full of Firsts

"Thankful for this baby daddy of mine who loves me and Willa Gray so well," Lauren wrote as a tribute to Thomas Rhett on his first Father's Day. Just two months later, she gave birth to their second child, Ada James Akins. 

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Double Trouble

"How else do you celebrate a new single release on your birthday with your pregnant wife while in Vegas?" Thomas Rhett asked in March while holding a double-double cheeseburger from In-N-Out. The couple looked adorable as he wore an eye-catching birthday suit.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Ready for Takeoff

Who better to have by your side than your beautiful wife? The two were headed to the Grammys in February 2017, and Lauren fell asleep on her husband's shoulder as they flew there.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

#TBT

In January, Thomas Rhett posted a photo to when the couple had just gotten married. His hair made him almost unrecognizable as it fell into a messy swoop—or, as he called it, "frat hair."

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Good Morning Sunshines!

Nothing is cuter than a fresh face in the morning, and here are two. The love between them is almost palpable as they shared some time off together.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

1...2...3...Flex!

Talk about couple goals. The fun pair posed on the beach during the summer of 2016.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Inseparable

Thomas Rhett posted the most adorable photo of himself and his wife before she headed off to Africa with the organization 147 Million Orphans. Just so we're all up to speed: they're in love, they're adorable and they're charitable. Does it get any better?

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Sugar Rush

Movie dates are underrated. The cute couple went to see a "chick flick" with tons and tons of unhealthy snacks. Always living their best lives.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Graffiti Kisses

The beautiful couple took the time to be tourists while visiting Austin and posed in front of some well-placed graffiti. They shared a kiss under the wall that read, "I love you so much."

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

I Love (fl)U

Find yourself someone who wants to take pictures of you, even when you're at your worst. "When bae is sick," Thomas wrote as a caption to accompany the photo of his under-the-weather wife.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

High School Sweethearts

The pair actually met when they were kids and dated briefly in high school, while remaining friends. Thomas Rhett posted a photo from their high school graduation as he sported some...interesting shades.

Article continues below

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Sophomore Lovin’

Thomas Rhett shared a photo of the couple from when they were in 10th grade. Who knew they would end up married with two beautiful children years later?

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins

Instagram

Holiday Cheers

Matching anything is always adorable. Back in December 2015, the couple sipped their morning coffee out of festive matching cups.

Rhett's new single, "Life Changes," about family and how quickly and drastically your life can shift, is out today. 

"I wrote 'Life Changes' about what is going on in my life at this very exact moment—I felt like it was the perfect title track for the album," he told E! News.

