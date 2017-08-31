EXCLUSIVE!

Thomas Rhett's New Song May Be His Most Personal Yet: Listen to "Life Changes" Now

Craving new music from Thomas Rhett? Boy, are you in luck today!

As the country singer prepares to head back on the road this September, the man behind huge hits including "Star of the Show" and "Die a Happy Man" is surprising fans with a brand-new track.

E! News is thrilled to exclusively premiere Thomas Rhett's new song titled "Life Changes."

"I wrote 'Life Changes' about what is going on in my life at this very exact moment—I felt like it was the perfect title track for the album," he shared with us. "In the past year there have been so many dramatic and beautiful changes that I've experienced—from becoming a father not once but twice, to reaching some major milestones in my career as an artist and songwriter—I'm just trying to soak it all in and enjoy every minute of it."

That mindset is heard and felt in his new track that features powerful lyrics any music fan can relate to. In the catchy chorus, the Grammy nominee expresses just how much the world can transform around you in such a small amount of time.

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Big Machine Records

"Ain't it funny how life changes / You wake up, ain't nothin' the same / And life changes," he sings in the track. "You can't stop it, just hop on the train and / You never know what's gonna happen / You make your plans and you hear God laughin' / Life changes / And I wouldn't change it for the world, the world, oh no."

Fans of the country singer already know that it's been a summer to remember. Earlier this month, Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins gave birth to a baby girl named Ada James Akins.

The newest bundle of love also comes just months after the couple adopted daughter Willa Gray Akins.

For those who like the new song, the album also titled Life Changes is available for everyone starting September 8.

And if you want to hear the song performed live, we're happy to report Thomas Rhett has more than a few concert dates on his calendar. Find out if he's heading to your neighborhood by visiting his website here.

TAGS/ Thomas Rhett , Music , Exclusives , Entertainment , Top Stories
