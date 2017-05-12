by Lily Harrison | Fri., May. 12, 2017 2:20 PM
World, meet Willa Gray Akins!
Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren shared very exciting news today on their social media: that they've adopted a beautiful baby girl.
The couple first met the 18-month-old in 2016 while Lauren was visiting Willa's home in Uganda on a trip with 147 Million Orphans. Together, Lauren and Thomas Rhett have made over a dozen trips to the country.
According to the proud parents, the two were running into issues when trying to conceive a child on their own and had brought up adoption as a viable option for them.
And now, after a year-long adoption process, the country singer is opening up about the very first day that little baby Willa was welcomed into the Nashville family home.
"On the way to the airport, it was like Christmas Day," he explained to People.
His wife Lauren added, "It felt like a dream. I've dreamed of us being on the same continent for so long. It finally feels like everyone is where they're supposed to be."
Thomas Rhett also shared that Willa (who became an orphan shortly after she was born) and Lauren have an instant, undeniable connection.
"Lauren had this amazing glow about her and it just felt like she was already our daughter," he told the magazine.
On Twitter, the crooner wrote the following message alongside a photo of him with his wife and daughter: "I can't believe our daughter is finally home. Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl."
The Akins family home is about to get a little bit busier, as Lauren's currently expecting her first child with her husband of five years.
Congratulations to the new proud parents on their exciting family news!
