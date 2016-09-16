The murder of JonBenét Ramsey has haunted us for 20 years, but if CBS' The Case of: JonBenét Ramsey has its way, maybe the mystery is about to be solved.

This Sunday marks the start of the docuseries that follows an investigative team's attempts to use modern technology to finally solve the baffling 1996 murder of the 6-year-old girl from Boulder, Colorado.

The Case Of brings some of the case's old investigators together with new experts to reexamine the case, and even goes so far as to build a replica of the Ramsey house, as it would have looked in 1996.

There are a lot of names to know when it comes to the mystery surrounding this heinous crime, so before The Case Of debuts on Sunday, let's take a look at the ones we need to know.