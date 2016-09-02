Even almost two decades after his daughter's murder, John Ramsey can recall the horrifying events surrounding the unsolved case like it was yesterday.

In newly released clips granting insight into the forthcoming A&E documentary The Killing of JonBenét: The Truth Uncovered, JonBenét Ramsey's father is revealing the suffering he endured following her death. Reading from a diary entry, Ramsey admits, "Death would've been a welcome relief from the pain and agony I felt," later continuing, "Life is difficult to go on with. The burden is almost too heavy."

Ramsey goes on to explain how his family's life shifted in the wake of the 6-year-old beauty queen's murder, reciting, "We keep our curtains closed. Our doors and windows are locked. Going anywhere is a major organized and planned operation. We get people coming to the door claiming to have information that can be helpful in the case. They're tabloid reporters."

Amid the media firestorm surrounding allegations that he could've been responsible for her death, John said that after removing television and newspapers from their home, "It was hard to not see that kind of stuff, but it didn't matter. We lost our child. That's what mattered."