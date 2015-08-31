2015 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: See the Complete List!

Oh, what a night!
If nothing else, the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards will go down as one of the most wild—thanks primarily to the nearly naked, uncensored antics of the evening's host Miley Cyrus.
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj put their differences aside for a show-stopping duet, Minaj called Cyrus a bitch on stage and Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy. Pretty casual, right?
Presenters included Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto and Britney Spears, while performers like The Weeknd, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber brought the house down.
If you missed the spectacle, here is a complete list of the night's winners below! Did your favorites go home with a coveted Moonman?
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award: Kanye West
Video of the Year: "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Video: "Blank Space," Taylor Swift
Best Male Video: "Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars
Best Pop Video: "Blank Space," Taylor Swift
Best Hip Hop Video: "Anaconda," Nicki Minaj
Best Rock Video: "Uma Thurman," Fall Out Boy
Best Direction: "Alright," Kendrick Lamar
Best Collaboration: "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best Video with Social Message: "One Man Can Changed the World," Big Sean ft. Kanye West and John Legend
Best Art Direction: "So Many Pros," Snoop Dogg
Best Choreography: "I Won't Let You Down," OK Go
Best Cinematography: "Never Catch Me," Flying Lotus ft. Kendrick Lamar
Best Editing: "7/11," Beyoncé
Best Visual Effects: "Where Are U Now" Skrillex and Diplo ft. Justin Bieber