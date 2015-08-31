2015 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: See the Complete List!

Oh, what a night!

If nothing else, the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards will go down as one of the most wild—thanks primarily to the nearly naked, uncensored antics of the evening's host Miley Cyrus.

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj put their differences aside for a show-stopping duet, Minaj called Cyrus a bitch on stage and Kanye West announced his presidential candidacy. Pretty casual, right?

Presenters included Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto and Britney Spears, while performers like The Weeknd, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber brought the house down.

If you missed the spectacle, here is a complete list of the night's winners below! Did your favorites go home with a coveted Moonman?