Here Is Everything You Missed From the 2015 MTV VMAs

Ahh, the 2015 MTV VMAs didn't disappoint. Feuds were put to rest, and feuds were enflamed. Stars chose to wear outfits, and some chose to go nearly naked (ahem Miley Cyrus). It was everything you ever wanted and more from the annual awards show!

Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj proved to fans that they are getting along just fine following that whole "Bad Blood" nomination debacle, as they took to the stage to perform "The Night Is Still Young" and a bit of "Bad Blood." As for Nicki and Miley Cyrus? That's still very much a fight.

Nicki called the awards show host a bitch onstage, but Miley was just being Miley and brushed it off. Don't think these two are going to be besties anytime soon...

Miley kept things interesting throughout the night, changing her outfit basically every time she appeared on camera. She opened the show in a sequined jumpsuit and got progressively more naked from there on out.