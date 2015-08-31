Everyone Is Totally Voting for Kanye West When He Runs for President in 2020

#YeWeCan #Kanye2020 #KanyeforPresident2020 #InYeezusWeTrust

Don't mind us. We're just trying out some hashtags for when Kanye West runs for president of the United States in 2020.

Oh, didn't you hear? While he was accepting the Video Vanguard Award from Taylor Swift at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye ended his long, ranting, passionate speech by dropping the bomb that he would be running for leader of the free world. And then he literally dropped the mic. We hear his running mate will be Taylor Swift herself. And by saying "we hear" we mean we totally just made it up right now but we would totally support their campaign.